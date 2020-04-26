The hypothesis of soon seeing the Spanish clubs resume training soon is already to be forgotten. La Liga sent letters to first division teams on Friday before announcing that medical tests scheduled for next week will be postponed to a later date.

These examinations were a necessary prior measure before considering a return of professional players to training on the fringes of the coronavirus epidemic.

No new date

The body headed by Javier Tebas explains that it did not obtain the approval of the health authorities to set up these tests within the clubs. Without specifying a possible new date, La Liga confirms that it is still awaiting the decision of the public authorities concerning the protocol proposed by the Superior Sport Council on which it depends.

“The new dates for carrying out these exams will be linked to the date of resumption of training, said La Liga in his letter addressed to the clubs and quoted by AS. Since it is their responsibility to ensure the safety of all, they must therefore be closer to this resumption date. “

Minor delay

A first document from the Spanish government predicted a gradual resumption of training around April 27, but the evolution of the epidemic has upset this calendar. La Liga also estimated that it was a “minor” delay for the clubs and keeps the assurance of seeing football resume soon in Spain.

“We are convinced that the return to sport is a priority for all those involved in this decision,” La Liga added in his letter, “said football in particular.” In the meantime, the decision on a possible takeover is now in the hands of the Ministry of Health.