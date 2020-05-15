The federal government published in the Official Gazette the calendar for the second installment of R $ 600 emergency aid. The dates are divided into two parts: the first, for making the amount available in digital format; the second, for staggered withdrawals.

According to the text published on Friday, 15, the calendars of the second installment are valid for people who received the first installment of aid until April 30. The credit will be deposited in digital social savings opened in your name, just as it was done in the first transaction.

Check below the dates for the availability of amounts and cash withdrawals.

Emergency aid of R $ 600 in savings

May 20 (Wednesday) – for people born between January and February

May 21 (Thursday) – for people born between March and April

May 22 (Friday) – for people born between May and June

May 23 (Saturday) – for people born between July and August

May 25 (Monday) – for people born between September and October

May 26 (Tuesday) – for people born between November and December

R $ 600 emergency aid withdrawals

May 30 (Saturday) – for people born in January

June 1st (Monday) – for people born in February

June 2 (Tuesday) – for people born in March

June 3 (Wednesday) – for people born in April

June 4 (Thursday) – for people born in May

June 5 (Friday) – for people born in June

June 6 (Saturday) – for people born in July

June 8 (Monday) – for people born in August

June 9 (Tuesday) – for people born in September

June 10 (Wednesday) – for people born in October

June 12 (Friday) – for people born in November

June 13 (Saturday) – for people born in December

Emergency aid calendar for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

The timing of withdrawals of the amounts of emergency aid for Bolsa Família beneficiaries will be differentiated. The dates will be differentiated according to the final number of the NIS (Social Identification Number).

May 18th (Monday) – NIS 1

May 19 (Tuesday) – NIS 2

May 20 (Wednesday) – NIS 3

May 21 (Thursday) – NIS 4

May 22 (Friday) – NIS 5

May 25 (Monday) – NIS 6

May 26 (Tuesday) – NIS 7

May 27 (Wednesday) – NIS 8

May 28 (Thursday) – NIS 9

May 29 (Friday) – NIS 0

