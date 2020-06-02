The government of President Jair Bolsonaro published on Tuesday a provisional measure to institute the Emergency Program of Access to Credit to small and medium-sized companies of 20 billion reais.

According to the MP published in the Official Gazette, the Federal Government is authorized to increase its participation in the Guarantee Fund for Investments (FGI), managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), up to 20 billion reais, exclusively for coverage. operations contracted under the Emergency Credit Access Program.

The participation increase will be made through the subscription of quotas in up to four sequential installments in the amount of up to R $ 5 billion each, and the contribution should be concluded by December 31, 2020.

. had previously reported that the economic team had finalized a proposal to create a new credit guarantee program.[nL1N2DA24P]

The inclusion of small businesses comes amid widespread complaints about the difficulty in accessing credit, with financial institutions denying loan requests for fear of default ahead.

The program is aimed at companies with annual gross sales between 360 thousand reais and 300 million reais in 2019, according to the MP.

