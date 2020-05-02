Related news

The share buyback plans for which several listed companies are opting to cushion the punishment of their listing on the stock market could stay outside the scope of the ‘Tobin tax’. This is the proposed amendment that PSOE and Unidas Podemos have registered so that treasury stock operations are exempt from this tax.

With this movement, all purchases of shares between companies of the same group that are made would be outside the scope of the future Financial Transaction Tax (ITTFF), better known as the ‘Tobin rate’. within a specific buyback program.

Thus, the two formations that make up the Government of Spain have registered in Congress a joint amendment to the bill of this tax that is processed by the Lower House to include a new exemption in this initiative, which already included among its exemptions the acquisition of shares between entities that are part of the same group.

Community requirements

In the text, to which Europa Press has had access, the PSOE and Unidas Podemos now propose to exempt directly from the tax all acquisitions of own shares or shares of the parent company made by any entity that is part of the group that are carried out within of a buyback program that have as their sole purpose those specified in the European regulation on market abuse.

Specifically, as both formations explain in their motivation, the reduction of the capital of an issuer; compliance with Obligations inherent in debt financial instruments convertible into shares; and the fulfillment of obligations derived from the stock option programs, or from other share allocations for employees or members of the management or supervisory bodies of the issuer of an associated company.

The PSOE and Unidas Podemos justify in their own amendment that these operations “they are subject to strict requirements regarding transparency, public disclosure and negotiating conditions”, since companies must disclose the full details of the program before starting their negotiation, notifying the competent authority and then disseminating them in public.

On the other hand, they assure that these treasury stock operations they have a “restrictive regime” in their Spanish regulation, of “clearly guaranteeing vocation” and with assessed assumptions to be able to resort to these purchases, a preferential destination for them, quantitative limits and restrictions on the rights granted by these shares, such as voting rights, as well as the corresponding information obligations.

