Spanish football is preparing to return, but for now without an audience in the stadiums. We may not have an audience until the year 2021But this is something that has not been officially confirmed and that will be evaluated over the weeks. For now, professional athletes can return to training and, in the case of soccer players, LaLiga will test all first and second division players.

Subscribers without football since March

Since the suspension of LaLiga and the declaration of the state of alarm, paid soccer subscribers have not been able to enjoy that content star of your packages. As we know, it is a very important growth lever for operators and also a beastly investment that has even forced more than one (Vodafone, without going any further) to bet on other content.

Some subscribers have patiently endured, others have called for solutions and others have unsubscribed. We know that the operators are betting on invoice discounts or for offering the change to cinema packages and series before going down. This would be the last resort. In addition, they could now be joined by a new problem with the government’s idea of ​​offering free soccer.

Open football?

In Spain, only one open match is broadcast first and some second open per day. In the case of LaLiga SantanderWe will never see teams that play European competitions as the conditions of this batch of rights prevent this. The rest of the matches can be seen in Movistar LaLiga, including the so-called Partidazo. This channel is available on Movistar, Orange or mitelePLUS.

However, the government wants to emit important parties in open after the resumption of the competition. This would be matches intended for “Great match at Movistar LaLiga”, which issued the last Clásico or Real Betis – Real Madrid that made Zidane lose the first position in the league field. The next game that did not broadcast was the Seville derby between Betis and Seville.

This will not be easy and it seems that nobody wants to make the decision. Orange or The league They have passed the ball to Movistar, completely distancing themselves from the subject. This is because Movistar is the owner of the rights after paying in 2018 more than 3,700 million euros. The problem is that the blue operator has not yet received a firm proposal and does not want to act until that happens.

Should be the CSD (Higher Sports Council), chaired by Irene Lozano, who put forward the proposal to Telefónica. From there, a scenario is opened for claiming amounts paid for the rights and evaluating the impact of the measure on the operator’s accounts.

Other countries, such as France, they have already ended their league. In the case of United Kingdom, the operators Sky Sports and British Telecom are in a similar situation since the Boris Johnson government wants to achieve something similar in the Premier League to what the Spanish executive wants with LaLiga.