Caracas Venezuela.

The Government of venezuela showed this Saturday a new document that links the opposition leader Juan Guaidó with the failed attacks two weeks ago, specifically, a request for payment from a law firm claiming a charge for the military contractor Silvercorp.

“The Volk Law firm, located in the Florida (United States), sent a letter to the deputy in contempt, Juan Guaidó, for the overdue payment of 1.5 million dollars owed to the Silvercorp company for the contract signed between the leader and the general manager of the mercenary company, Jordan Goudreau, “explained in a notification from the Ministry of Communication.

READ MORE: US Authorizes New Coronavirus Test With Home Sample Collection

This contract was aimed at “executing violent plans”, among them, “the assassination of the President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro“

In the letter, the firm claims “a down payment of $ 1.5 million” that should have been paid “within 5 days of the signing of the general service agreement, on October 16, 2019.”

The concept of payment corresponds, according to the Volk Law document, to “the prior evaluation of the service provider and administrative fees”.

READ MORE: “Express Burials”, the caravan of death that scares Nicaraguans

In addition, the letter is also addressed to Juan José Rendón, who was an advisor to the opposition leader until last week, to the deputy Sergio Vergara, to the lawyer Manuel Retureta and to two representatives of Guaidó in the United States, Carlos Vecchio and Fernando Blasi.

“PRELIMINARY” AGREEMENT

Rendón confirmed in an interview with CNN last week that he did sign an agreement with Silvercorp, but that it was something “preliminary” and that the attack was not “green light” finally, in addition to reiterating that Guaidó he had not signed such a contract.

For the government, the letter from the US law firm shows that Goudreau, manager of Silvercorp, had “his decision to enforce the contract, both with respect to payments and the provision of ‘services’.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus surpasses 309,000 deaths and 4.5 million infections worldwide

The payment claim is dated April 28, five days before two attacks on the coasts of La Guaira (north) and Aragua (center) were frustrated, where 8 people died and 46 others have been captured.

MORE EVIDENCE AGAINST GUAIDÓ

This new document joins other tests that, for the Executive, indicate the relationship of Guaidó with the failed maritime attacks.

Cilia Flores, wife of the President Mature, affirmed this week that the opposition leader “is not saved from this one.”

“It is fully proven that he (Guaidó) was the one in charge and they were going to put him as commander in chief-president if they complied with everything that was set, “Flores said in the first statement he has had in months.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office has not yet issued an order against him in this case.

.