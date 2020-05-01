CARACAS, Apr 30 (.) – The Venezuelan government released a list of 27 prices for basic foodstuffs on Thursday and established that some types of meat, eggs or mortadella may be sold for more than the official minimum wage that the administration of Nicolás Maduro for the country’s workers.

The measure that marks the return of state controls on the economy, after more than a year of relaxing them by the socialist administration, will try to stop the voracious inflation that was exacerbated in the country in recent weeks by the oil crisis, an acute shortage of gasoline and the national quarantine to stop the spread of a coronavirus outbreak.

The OPEC nation has been unable to contain hyperinflation since 2017 and as of March prices had increased 3,365% in a year, according to a measurement by the opposition Congress.

But according to the document released on the website of the Ministry of Commerce and on Twitter, prices for basic foods such as powdered milk or butter will now begin to govern above the 400,000 bolivars that the government set is the minimum wage since Monday , equivalent to two dollars at the official exchange rate.

According to the list, businesses must also sell at fixed prices in bolivars, or its equivalent in the official Petro cryptocurrency, each kilo of pasta, sugar, rice, lentils and wheat or corn flour to consumers, among other essential goods.

Regulation occurs without reaching a consensus with food manufacturers and private unions, which in the week have warned how products with regulated prices in the past disappeared for years from the shelves, once they were produced at a minimum due to the lag for cover the costs and how unprofitable its sale was for merchants.

(Report by Corina Pons. Edited by Vivian Sequera.)