Government of Venezuela announces creation of new website for digital commerce

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the Minister of Popular Power for Commerce, Eneida Laya, announced the creation of ¡Ven Compra en Venezuela !, a new website for digital commerce.

During a presidential address held on May 19, the Minister of People’s Power for Commerce, Eneida Laya, made reference to the creation of the new website:

“Come Buy in Venezuela! It is the page to promote the digital economy in the country ”.

Nicolás Maduro approves the initiative

The news was released during an activity carried out by the Venezuelan Executive with the aim of boosting the small and medium-sized industry of the South American country.

Regarding the announcement of the creation of ¡Ven Compra en Venezuela !, President Nicolás Maduro pointed out that this initiative:

“It’s a bases loaded home run.”

At the same time, the President emphasized the new website and its relationship with the economic digitization of Venezuela:

“Come Buy Venezuela will be a boom, promoting the digital economy and we are eliminating paper money, which remains as a souvenir, they made war on us for paper money now we are recovering with the Digital Bolivar”.

During the official announcement no details were provided about the e-mail address of the new website or its operation.

Venezuela targets 100% digital economy

These types of initiatives are part of Nicolás Maduro’s plan to achieve the digitization of the Venezuelan economy.

As reported by BeInCrypto, last January the Venezuelan president had announced that the year 2021 would represent the momentum of the 100% digital economy.

According to his words, Venezuela had registered a great increase in the use of digital media for the acquisition of goods and services:

“77% of commercial transactions in the country are made digitally in bolivars and 20% are made in cash currencies.”

At the same time, last February, Nicolás Maduro expressed that, from government forces, they were working on the creation of a “digital bolivar” for the economy of the South American country.

