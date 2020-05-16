The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, announced on Saturday that he will ask the Congress of Deputies for a last extension “of about a month” of the state of alarm, which ends on May 24.

“It is intended to be the last state of alarm and to cover until the end of the de-escalation. Therefore, instead of being 15 days, it would be around a month,” he said, during a speech broadcast on television.

The state of alarm, decreed on March 14, allowed the imposition of strict confinement on the population and has already been extended on several occasions.

This extension must be approved in the Congress of Deputies, where the government does not have a majority and the right-wing opposition did not support him in his last petition to extend this exceptional status.

“If the government sees that the state of alarm can be lifted before that month, we will do it,” Sánchez said.

Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus, with a total of 27,000 deaths. Since last Monday, a phaseless confinement began, depending on the health situation of each region.

On Monday, 70% of the Spaniards will have already started the lack of confidence.

The first phase foresees the opening with limits of the terraces of the bars and restaurants and allows family or friends gatherings of a maximum of 10 people.

But the Madrid region, a part of the neighboring autonomous community of Castilla León and the Barcelona region will maintain strict confinement for fear of a pandemic outbreak. However, also small shops may start to open without an appointment from Monday.

The right-wing government of Madrid and the mayor’s office of the capital criticized the government’s decision and denounced a “political” decision in the fact that the region does not change phase and continue with its lack of confidence.

“The de-escalation can end in the middle of the country with the beginning of the summer,” Sánchez confided.

The president asked the Spaniards to live this confinement with “maximum prudence”.

“The risk continues there, the virus is not gone and its threat is real,” Sánchez insisted.

According to the latest balance published on Saturday, 102 people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country, the lowest number in two months. The total number of fatalities in this pandemic is 27,563. The number of infections confirmed by PCR tests exceeds 230,000, but the actual number of positives may be much higher.

