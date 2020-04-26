A week ago, the government of Santa Catarina announced that it had received the Santa Catarina Football Federation (FCF) to resume the State on May 16 and promised an answer to that question for the next few days. Without any definition so far, the Secretary of State for Health, Helton Zeferino, said that the position should be given only next week.

“The claim of the Santa Catarina Football Federation is still under analysis. We have not finalized this analysis. We believe that next week the government’s position in relation to the Santa Catarina Football Championship will be issued,” said the secretary at a press conference in Florianópolis, to speak on the situation of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the State.

Orlando Scarpelli Stadium, home of Figueirense, one of eight teams qualified for the final stage of the Santa Catarina 2020 Championship

Photo: Playback / Figueirense Twitter / Estadão

The date worked by FCF for the return of the competition is May 16, with no change in the dispute formula. The Santa Catarina Championship was paralyzed after the matches of the ninth and final round of the qualifying phase on March 15. Avaí, Brusque, Figueirense, Marcílio Dias, Criciúma, Juventus, Joinville and Chapecoense were guaranteed in the quarterfinals, while Concórdia and Tubarão will fight, in round and round games, against relegation.

The clubs are on vacation until the end of this month. FCF President Rubens Angelotti has promised to run tests to detect whether people are infected with covid-19 and also limit the number of people per game.

Another problem to be solved before the ball rolls again will be in relation to the players’ contract time. Many clubs made commitments until the end of this month, when the State would be closed.

