Know the covid-19 tracking system that Puerto Rico uses 2:58

(CNN Spanish) – As part of her plan to reactivate the economy in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, the Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, issued a decree this Thursday that allows the third phase of economic reopening of various commercial establishments to be activated, among which are movie theaters, gyms, museums and personal beauty centers.

In addition, the opening of beaches and spas for bathers is authorized, but the socialization or grouping of people is not allowed without precautionary measures and social distancing.

The order cancels the quarantine, but maintains a curfew that will take effect daily from 10:00 p.m. at 5:00 a.m. This decree will be effective from June 16 to 30. The use of masks will be mandatory, as well as maintaining social distance.

As for the child and infant care centers, these may operate exclusively for the purpose of training, training and preparing employees, from June 16, 2020. From July 1, 2020, they may operate from Monday to Sunday, during the hours allowed in the curfew.

In early May, the island’s government had already authorized the start of a first phase of reopening the economy, including financial institutions, construction sectors, and businesses such as hardware stores, car maintenance services, as well as medical and legal offices.

When the first positive cases of coronavirus were registered in Puerto Rico, in mid-March, the authorities decreed a quarantine and a curfew to prevent the increase in infections.

The second phase of reopening the economy began on May 25, when some businesses reopened with a gradual scheme that depended on the surface and capacity of the premises, the goods or services they sell and whether they are open or closed shopping centers. On Tuesday, May 26, the closed-form shopping centers began training, training, and preparing employees and tenants to receive the public again.

However, it was not until June 8 that they began to receive clients from 9 am to 5 pm under strict compliance with preventive measures such as the use of masks and physical distancing. The maximum occupancy will be at the rate of one person for every 30 square meters.

For their part, open-format shopping centers began to operate with 50% of their capacity of people. Laundry, hardware, travel agencies, pet care and beauty salons also reopened.

As of Thursday, the Puerto Rico Department of Health registers 1,403 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 3,949 probable cases and 144 deaths.