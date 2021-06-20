Government of Oaxaca requests declaration of emergency, although Fonden disappeared

OAXACA

Although it is not certain that the federation allocates extraordinary resources to the municipalities affected by tropical wave number 3 in the region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, because the Fund for the Attention of Natural Disasters (FONDEN) disappeared, the state government will request the declaration of emergency before the Ministry of the Interior.

Siddharta Luna Hernández, in charge of Civil Protection of Oaxaca (Cepco) reported that once the Regional Council of Civil Protection, in which authorities of the three orders of government participate, evaluated the end of the emergency phase, the requests of the municipalities demanding financial or material resources that they require for their governed will be gathered.

“The situation experienced by the affected municipalities exceeds their financial capacity,” he considered.

He specified that the preliminary balance of the overflowing of rivers and streams did not report deaths or injuries, affected a dozen Zapotec municipalities With varying degrees of damage, there are several flooded houses and thousands of hectares of flooded crops, as well as local roads damaged by landslides.

“Our institutional responsibility is to receive the requests of the affected municipalities, and to refer to the corresponding federal instance, and this will be in charge of giving them the affirmative answer or not,” he said.

In separate statements, the mayors of Juchitán de Zaragoza and Ciudad Ixtepec report almost 3,000 people affected in their properties by the overflow of the Los Perros river.

Meanwhile in Santa María Xadani, Ixtaltepec and Petapa There are a hundred affected families, who require support and supplies to rescue their homes and the planting of corn, which was extinguished with the downpour that occurred from June 12 to 17.

Civil Protection guaranteed that the Regional Civil Protection Councils in Oaxaca They are in permanent session to monitor any weather eventuality.

In the Costa and Istmo region, they asked that fishermen refrain from fishing as long as the weather conditions are not suitable. As well as being attentive to the instructions of the Harbor Master’s Office.

As for the peasants, by the electric shock that generate the rays by the intense rains, summon them to avoid open spaces, not to shelter under trees, and to try not to have contact with metallic material.

Carriers of light and heavy vehicles are advised not to attempt to cross rapid response rivers and streams, avoid traffic on primary roads in mountainous areas. As well as scheduling your work activities during daytime hours, and ensuring that the vehicle conditions are adequate.

