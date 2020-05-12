Mexico is at the peak of contagion covid-19 0:56

(CNN Spanish) – The Government of Mexico pointed out that the country is at the maximum point of contagion with more than 36,000 people affected and more than 3,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gattell.

However, López Gattell assured that there are regions where a decline in the epidemic curve is beginning to register, “which does not mean that you have to let your guard down. We must continue with the healthy distance journey that will end on May 30 ”.

In his morning press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged that the country has had time to prepare, “so that despite the impact, the hospital infrastructure necessary for patient care is still available.”

López Obrador explained that there was no irruption, a situation that turned into something uncontrollable, “it was possible, as has been observed, to flatten the famous curve. We were not exceeded, we have the beds, both for general hospitalization, and the beds required with equipment, with intensive care physicians. ”

In the case of the Valley of Mexico, the area comprising the capital of the country and several neighboring municipalities of the State of Mexico, places where the majority of infections have been registered, noted that “until Monday the occupation of beds in intensive care was 75% ”.

Likewise, López Obrador, expressed that, as a preventive measure, the reconversion of health centers continues, “this Tuesday an agreement was signed with the Fundación Teletón, which made 23 centers for the rehabilitation and inclusion of children available to the government.”

The Mexican president commented that, according to the available reports, there are several municipalities, especially in rural areas – some 300 or 400 – where no case has been registered and in others, very few, “so this Wednesday we will give know the plan for the return to the new normal. “

Regarding this term, he pointed out that it is not a matter of returning to normality because “we have to start a new stage, with other procedures, other methods, with other attitudes, with other behaviors, but we are going to return to a new normality.”

Contrary to government optimism, in some areas, medical personnel have indicated that they are outnumbered, that they do not have the minimum protection equipment and that in some cases, in the absence of evidence, deaths are ruled by other causes and not by covid -19. Versions that have been dismissed by the authorities.

According to official data, until May 11, the death of 111 health workers is reported. While infections have been registered in 8,544, of which 41% correspond to nursing personnel and 37% doctors #

.