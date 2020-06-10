The Secretary of Tourism asked to declare essential activity to the sector, although Health affirms that it cannot reopen the industry with all of Mexico at a red light.

The Ministry of Health said Tuesday that the country cannot open the tourism in a generalized way when the whole territory is in the maximum stage of infections.

At a press conference, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, said that this day a meeting was recorded between the Ministry of Health of Mexico and the National Conference of Governors (Conago) where the main point was that each entity will take into account the importance of tourism activity to determine its opening times in that sector.

“Several of the governors expressed different opinions about the economic reality in their states and we recognized that it is important to consider recognizing the economic dependence of the tourism industry and knowing how the epidemic is evolving and the capacity to respond to the epidemic,” said López-Gatell. .

The official asked to pay special attention to tourist activity because reopening it “is a challenge during the pandemic” since it implies, among other factors, “a large number of people in the public space and a possible relaxation of the measures of health security“

Under this scenario, López-Gatell said that “it cannot be opened at a red light in a general way (tourism), but we trust in the good conscience, the sense of responsibility that the state leaders have and I believe that we will be on the right track “

He recalled that during the meeting, the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, asked to declare as essential and priority activity to tourist industry of the country, one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration of essential and priority activity by the health authorities would mean the reopening of tourism in the country within the framework of the prevention measures established for the reactivation what is the call new normal in the country.

Tourism in Mexico represents 8.7 percent of the Product Gross Internal (GDP) and the generation of eleven million direct and indirect jobs, pointed out the head of Sectur.

