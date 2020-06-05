Before King Felipe VI and businessmen from Latin America, Gustavo de Hoyos, president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), denounced that the Government of Mexico makes irrational decisions that border on an anti-business sense. Read: Alert increase in cases of coronavirus in minors

“In Mexico we are suffering the consequences of a federal government that makes irrational decisions, of a frankly populist style and that borders openly on anti-business,” said De Hoyos.

The businessman participated in the meeting called “More Ibero-America, our common company”, a high-level meeting with members of the Council of Ibero-American Entrepreneurs (CEIB), an initiative supported by the International Organization of Employers (OIE), which was chaired by the King from Spain.

De Hoyos said that confidence in the private sector has been undermined and therefore investment levels fell last year.

“During 2019 confidence was seriously undermined, that was what determined that investment fell and that as a consequence, after a continuous decade of growth, our country had no growth last year.”

“However, Mexico maintains its macro economic strength and has ensured the viability of its integration with North America with the recent conclusion of T-MEC negotiations,” he said.

He advanced that the crisis derived from the Covid-19 will cause a fall of 8.8 percent of GDP and between 1.5 and 1.7 million jobs will be lost in the formal economy.

Against this background, De Hoyos commented that business organizations have articulated 86 proposals to face the economic emergency.

“We are working on the path of a great national agreement because although the challenge is very serious, in unity we can face it successfully,” he said.