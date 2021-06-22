Government of Japan proposes four-day workweek



With an additional day off a week, it is expected that young people will have more time to meet, get married and have children.

Photo: BEHROUZ MEHRI / . / .

It is well known that in Japan there is a work culture that requires workers to give 100% of their effort, so anyone would think that the government would ask for more days to be worked. However, the opposite has just happened. And it is that the government of the Asian country is seeking to improve the balance between work and personal life of employees, and for this are encouraging entrepreneurs to reduce the amount of time people spend in offices.

The government released the annual economic policy guidelines recently and here are new recommendations that companies allow their staff the opportunity to work four days a week instead of five.

It should be noted that the coronavirus pandemic has already brought major changes to the way Japanese companies carry out their functions, despite the fact that many of them have a reputation for being very rigid and traditional.

The country’s political officials want to convince companies that flexible hours and remote work can be beneficial to the country and employees.

The government says that, with a four-day work week, companies could retain trained and experienced staff who would otherwise have to resign if they are trying to start a family or care for sick elderly relatives.

A four-day work week would also encourage more people to study more to specialize or even take secondary jobs in addition to their regular employment, as reported on the DW information portal.

Likewise, the political authorities hope that an additional day off each week encourages people to go out and spend more money, thus boosting the economy.

Young people are also expected to have more time to meet, marry and have children, helping to solve the growing problem of a declining birth rate in the country, leading to more and more old people.

In recent years there has been several news about young Japanese getting sick due to the large amount of overtime they have to do in their companies or employees taking their own lives due to stress, making a four-day workweek It could also help lessen these problems.

