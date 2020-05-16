Operation for trade in extinguishers and cutting and sewing services is also authorized between 11 am and 7 pm

BRASILIA – The government of Federal District authorized the operation of clothing and footwear stores during the pandemic of the coronavirus. The rules for the reopening were published in an extra edition of the local Official Gazette this Saturday, the 16th. The text also authorizes the resumption for the trade of extinguishers and for cutting and sewing services.

Opening hours will be restricted, according to the decree signed by Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). The establishments can operate between 11 am and 7 pm. Services such as supermarkets, gas station, lottery and bank correspondents. In places, it is required to adopt measures such as body temperature measurement, availability of alcohol gel and a distance of two meters between customers and employees.

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha

Photo: José Cruz / Agência Brasil -26/3/2019 / Estadão Content

The new flexibilization of the local government comes after the Federal Justice, on Friday, 15, determined the reopening of trade in the Federal District in a staggered way. The DF administration complained of risks to the population because of the measure for the progressive resumption and appealed the decision.

The government also issued a decree in an extra edition of the Official Gazette this Saturday stipulating fine of R $ 2 thousand for people who circulate without face protection masks in public spaces and in shops and R $ 4 thousand for when the responsibility for non-use is of companies. The use of masks in the Federal District was already mandatory, but the punishment in case of non-compliance only starts to apply with today’s new decree.

See more:



How Brazilians in Europe experience isolation by coronavirus

The drama of Brazilian peripheries in the midst of the pandemic

.