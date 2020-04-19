SÃO PAULO – In view of the difficulty in purchasing coronavirus tests and the delay of the Ministry of Health to send them to the States, the government of Bahia decided to make on its own an acquisition of 80 thousand diagnostic tests with two international suppliers.

According to the State Department of Health, 60,000 diagnostic kits from the Chinese manufacturer Hybribio were purchased through B3B A VIDA, a Brazilian company that imports and distributes medical and hospital products, and another 20,000 tests bought also from a foreign company, but whose name was not disclosed.

The tests are of the RT-PCR type, a molecular biology exam that identifies whether there is genetic material of the virus in the sample taken from the patient. It is different from so-called serological tests, which look for antibodies against the disease and, therefore, can only be done a few days after the onset of symptoms. For this reason, RT-PCR tests are considered more accurate. “RT-PCR tests are only for units of the Central Public Health Laboratory in Bahia that perform molecular biology tests, which is the gold standard, as it identifies the viral genome”, the folder said, in a note.

The secretariat informed that of the 80 thousand kits purchased, 25 thousand have already been delivered and the rest of the shipment will be delivered until May in weekly lots. The exams will be used by the regional public laboratory located in Salvador, Porto Seguro, Guanambi, Juazeiro and Vitória da Conquista.

According to the Bahian government, 11,532 tests for coronavirus were carried out in the State between March 1 and April 18. At least 557 tests are awaiting results.

B3B A VIDA informed that, through the partnership with the Chinese manufacturer Hybribio, it will be able to supply the Brazilian market with 3 million RT-PCR kits for the diagnosis of covid-19 in the next 60 days. The Chinese company has a production capacity of 200,000 tests per day.

“B3B A VIDA keeps employees allocated in China, in permanent contact with Hybribio, in order to expedite purchases, customs clearance, ensuring the shipment of kits by air, so that they arrive quickly in Brazil,” stated the company, in note. According to the Brazilian company, the offered test has more than 99% reliability and has the result released in about 90 minutes.

