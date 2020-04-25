The president of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar), Abraham Vela, criticized the proposal of a legislator from Morena who encourages the existence of a single Retirement Fund Administrator (Afore) administered by the federal government, as There would be little transparency in managing worker savings.

“If that thing has to be supervised by the government itself, are we going to sleep easy? We would be seeing that these resources, it is not difficult for me to imagine, they would be at risk, more poorly managed, there would be no good supervision, there would be no transparency, there would be no accountability. They would be a great temptation, “said the manager.

This week, the Morena deputy, Edelmiro Santos, proposed that the savings for the retirement of workers be administered in a single Afore, in charge of the Banco del Bienestar. The initiative was widely criticized, and the coordinator of its caucus, Mario Delgado, said that it is a proposal without support in his party and without economic viability.

In an online seminar organized by the Mexican Association of Afores (Amafore), the president of the Consar said that it is very complicated and expensive to manage the savings of Mexican workers, since it requires a large investment in infrastructure, information technology , accounting, financial systems, among other costs.

“We cannot leave those investment decisions of the workers in the hands of an institution that is subject to budgetary restrictions, that it cannot invest in infrastructure nor that it can pay salaries that can attract the best financial specialists in the country so that the resources of the workers are invested in the best way, ”he said.

Amafore president Bernando González said that It is not efficient that there be a single Afore administered by the State and that there have already been examples in the history of Mexico of failures in the management of worker savings.

