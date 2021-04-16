Government magistrates | The NY Journal



New Yorkers should keep our eyes on the commission studying President Joe Biden’s proposal to raise to 13 the members of the United States Supreme Court of Justice. In 1789 there were six judges, it increased to seven in 1807, it went to nine in 1837, it reached ten in 1863 and since 1869 there are nine.

The idea of ​​modifying the Court is not new, President Franklin D. Roosevelt failed in his attempt, when the Court denied him the support for the New Deal with which he tried to revitalize the economy during the Great Depression.

Not even Democrats agree to adding four seats to the powerful court, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already said there are other priorities.

The first thing would be to analyze the moment of retirement so that the position is not for life because impartiality is supposedly guaranteed by not needing another job and avoiding a repetition of the situation in which a party obtains six votes and has a majority with magistrates for life.

That indefinite period did not allow the resignation on time of the New Yorker Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died near the end of the government.

Trump, and replaced amid the controversy by Judge Amy C. Barret.

If there were fixed terms, with his replacement it would have been easier for Democrats to choose a judge to make decisions according to liberal principles when defining crucial legislative issues such as increasing wages, immigration, or health and even the possible impeachment of a president if he is condemned by Congress.

The number of justices seems capricious and, with the financial problems coming from the economic stimulus of the pandemic, there is reason enough to tell Mr. President Biden that perhaps he should move his chips to reduce the bureaucracy instead of increasing the positions of judges. who earn more than $ 260,000 annually, not counting the payroll of the personnel they would need.

The point is that, if with 9 judges they have spent 150 years reviewing laws and resolving the differences between Democrats and Republicans, perhaps five would be enough. Seven would be fine! Or maybe some legislators have candidates and want to up the ante to 15 justices, why not?

As it is about expanding the vote of the Liberals in the face of the decision-making power of the Republicans after the appointment of three Thursdays by Donald Trump, the number does not matter.

The risks of that decision would be in recognizing that there is political bias, without the independence or equity of the judge when it comes to administering justice and deciding what is really convenient for the nation in legal matters.

(The author – who uses a pseudonym – is a journalist based in New York)