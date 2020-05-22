The video of ministerial meeting April 22, released this Friday by decision of the Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), does not prove the accusation made by ex-Minister of Justice Sergio Moro that President Jair Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the work of the Federal Police command, a source close to the government’s legal wing told ..

President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia 15/05/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

The source said that, in the opinion of the president’s legal advisers, there is no evidence of a crime committed by Bolsonaro in charging the ministers at the meeting. The source, however, chose not to make any kind of consideration about the content of the president’s speech from a political point of view.

The security for such an assessment, according to the source, comes after the Advocacy-General of the Union (AGU) changed its orientation on the release of the video – initially it did not want any kind of disclosure – to allow this to happen practically in whole.

In presenting the recording of two excerpts from the meeting to the Supreme Court a few days ago, the AGU said that Bolsonaro was referring to his dissatisfaction with personal security and not with the exchange of the Federal Police.

Privately, the assessment of these auxiliaries is that the disclosure made by Minister Celso de Mello was not at all bad, because the great concern was with passages that could harm diplomatic relations, the source said.

After the video is released, it will be up to the Attorney General’s Office to make a decision on the progress of the Supreme Court investigation that investigates the president based on the accusation made by Moro.

Originally, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked the Supreme Court to open an inquiry into the ex-minister’s speech and cited a series of alleged crimes that could have been committed, such as obstruction of justice, malfeasance and administrative advocacy.

Augusto Aras will not comment on the video until next week, a source said. Aras wants to watch the video calmly, each part released by the STF. He hasn’t seen the recording yet, only his team’s prosecutors this week, the source said.

See too:

Prosecutor opens investigation into leak of information from ‘Furna da Onça’ to Flávio Bolsonaro

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

