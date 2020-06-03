BRASILIA – On Tuesday, the government launched a virtual platform called Sine Health to facilitate the filling of job vacancies in the health area. The goal is to create a bridge between health professionals looking for work and public institutions or agencies that need to hire to strengthen the front line in fighting the new coronavirus pandemic.

Registrations can be made through the portal. The platform was developed in partnership with the ministries of Economy and Health, Microsoft and Bizapp.

According to the Public Employment Policies from the Ministry of Economy, Fernando de Holanda Barbosa Filho, there will be three distinct areas of registration and access: one aimed at health professionals (doctors, nurses, nursing technicians, physiotherapists, etc.), another for managers and a third for professionals working in related areas, such as electricians and plumbers who can help build field hospitals, for example.

“Doctors are lacking and doctors are looking for jobs. The goal is to facilitate this meeting between the professional and the vacancy available,” he said.

Health professionals will be able to register your resume, indicate area of ​​specialty, weekly workload that they can provide and inform whether or not they are willing to leave their city to work. Managers, on the other hand, will be able to register vacancies and inform the characteristics, such as the workload and place of service provision.

Both professionals and managers will be able to actively seek vacancies or qualified candidates. For the secretary, the platform should help meet the need to increase the number of active health professionals and also to replace professionals who, exposed, end up being contaminated by covid-19.

“We know that many professionals have fallen ill, this requires replacement, it also requires more professionals,” said Barbosa Filho.

At the end of April, 2,209 health professionals in Rio were on leave because they contracted the disease or because they were suspicious. In São Paulo, the number also surpassed 1,500 in April.

