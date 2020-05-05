BRASILIA – Brazilians who applied for R $ 600 in emergency assistance for informal workers will be able to check the progress of the request on a new portal made available by Dataprev, a public company responsible for processing the data.

For the consultation, it is necessary to inform the CPF of the person who requested the benefit, full name, mother’s name and date of birth, all as stated in the IRS database.

The new portal can be accessed through the addresses Consultation Aid of Citizenship and Consultation Aid of Dataprev. Before, citizens only had access to the emergency aid application and portal made available by Caixa. There, it is possible to know if the request has already been answered or is still being analyzed. However, there is no information on the exact status of the order, if it is still being processed.

Processing has several steps: Caixa collects the information and sends it to Dataprev. The company cross-checks the data to see if the citizen is entitled to the benefit. Upon completion of processing, Dataprev approves the results with the Ministry of Citizenship. From there, the response is sent to the Cashier, who then changes the status on the app and makes the payment.

Since the beginning of the operation, in the beginning of April, users have complained about the delay in the analysis and the lack of information about the real status of the order. “The objective is to make the procedure for analysis, processing, approval and payment of the benefit transparent,” said Dataprev today.

It will be possible to follow all the details of the orders, such as: results, dates of receipt and sending of data by Caixa to Dataprev and vice versa, in addition to the motivation for denying the benefit. The analysis of the second request, if necessary, can also be checked.

Results

In less than a month, 97.7 million registrations went through Dataprev’s conference systems and were approved by the Ministry of Citizenship, including the three groups of potential beneficiaries of the aid: who receives Bolsa Família, who is in the Single Registry of social programs and informal, self-employed workers, individual and unemployed microentrepreneurs who requested through the website or application.

Of this total, 50.5 million were classified as eligible (met the criteria of the law), 32.8 million were considered ineligible and 13.7 million are inconclusive and require a registration complement.

Of the 46 million requests made by the website or application between April 7 and 22, Dataprev has already transmitted the result of 44.9 million to Caixa. The others are in “additional processing due to the complexity of scenarios and crossings”.

The processing of applications submitted between April 23 and 30 through the Caixa app and portal is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

