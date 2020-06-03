The Caintra in Nuevo León warned that the Government of Mexico is “giving itself a shot in the foot” by changing the rules in different sectors

The Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Caintra) from Nuevo León warned that if the Government of mexico carried out continues with changes in the rules of different items, mainly in the energetic, will discourage investment in the face of the entry into force of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

Adrian Sada Cave, holder of the Caintra, pointed out in a virtual conference that the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has shown interest in promoting the T-MEC.

However, he described as “incongruous” that decisions be made that risk having an environment conducive to attracting investment.

That is the way in which we are going to promote the treaty, bringing investment to generate employment; and changing the rules of the game, you are definitely shooting yourself in the foot, ”said the industrial leader.

This Tuesday, Caintra de Nuevo León called on the authorities to “reverse the current situation of great uncertainty towards national and international investments in the generation of electricity from renewable sources.”

He noted that “incorrect forms” have been taken in the process that have generated investment uncertainty for Mexico, as well as a negative impact on the rule of law.

He asserted that the increase in electricity rates for the industrial sector makes Mexico lose attractiveness as an investment destination, in the face of the start of the T-MEC.

Renewable energies provide benefits beyond economic growth, since, being more efficient, cheaper and more environmentally friendly, they provide better health conditions and quality of life for the country’s population, ”he assured.

