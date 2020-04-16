The coronavirus disease has left death, contagions, fear and a brutal blow to the economy in several countries, for this reason, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced a plan Aid for new credits that will be delivered to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This morning, during his traditional “morning” conference, López Obrador reported that the companies that have kept their workers, that is, they have not reduced their workforce and they have not lowered wages, they will receive credits for 25,000 pesos with a low interest rate by company size, which is broken down as follows.

Since National Palace, President He stressed that SMEs will be able to obtain a loan from the government and in order to reactivate their economy.

He assured that there will be a million new loans for 25,000 pesos and the largest amount of money will be delivered in May and June, in order to help the “smallest” companies.

“To face the epidemic we need to add resources, wills and help each other,” said the president.

On April 8, the president revealed what will be the plan “under word” to support formal and informal businesses (street vendors, street vendors).

Likewise, López Obrador reported what banks will participate in providing support to small entrepreneurs and how the selection to grant loans was developed.

The most relevant points of this plan are:

“I spoke with the owners of three banks who are going to participate and will help them with this commission-free service“Expressed the Mexican president.

Also, López Obrador He explained that the money will be held by banks from April 30, and from May 4 they will begin to deliver the credits.

Small entrepreneurs will be selected when analyzing the areas considered to be the most affected, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which so far has left 2,785 infected in Mexico.

AMLO assured that it is an average of 250 beneficiaries per branch and it will be carried out in an orderly manner. The purpose is that in one week all credits are delivered.

“We are going to manage who will be given the benefit, because we already know who needs it the most“, He said.

As of April 6, at least 346,878 workers of 20.4 million, who belong to the formal and informal sector, have been dismissed in the country. COVID-19. That is, 1.4% of employees without social security benefits because employers did not pay.

The President stressed that he will also offer aid to various schools, so that the resourcess are used to build a classroom, a roof, a fence, or to employ bricklayers, laborers.

And he announced that from May to December at least two million jobs. “This is the plan so that they don’t fire workers and keep their job source.”

Even this Tuesday, April 7, the president announced three objectives of the Employment and Welfare Program. Through its Twitter account detailed:

To analyze the generation of jobs, López Obrador revealed that he held a meeting with his cabinet and in order to face the health and economic contingency that Mexico is experiencing.