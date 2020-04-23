BRASÍLIA – The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, said on Thursday, 23, that the government was informed of the interest of companies in participating in the round of permanent supply of oil blocks and, therefore, the government decided to keep the auction schedule, scheduled for the second half of 2020.

He said other auctions are still postponed, with no provision for them to be resumed. According to the minister, the government still does not know how long the crisis caused by the pandemic of the covid-19 will last.

“With regard to auctions, this crisis caused us to postpone the auctions (for oil blocks) of the 7th (pre-salt) and the 17th round (post-salt). We are maintaining the permanent offer for the second semester having given that agents in the sector have expressed interest for it to be carried out, “he said.

“We are preparing for the resumption, we are going to resume the auctions, I just cannot say when they will be resumed,” he said during a press conference.

The Permanent Offer consists of the continuous availability of fields offered in previous tenders that have not been auctioned, or that have been returned to the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel Agency (ANP).

According to the minister, the fall in the price of oil worldwide affects investment intentions. Petrobras, mentioned Bento Albuquerque, has already announced the postponement of some projects, but other companies have announced their intention to maintain investments.

“We have also heard that some other agents in the oil sector are going to maintain the investments that were planned, not least because the investments in oil and gas are long-term. This is studied on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

In the last few days the price of a barrel of oil has suffered a sharp drop. On Wednesday, the 22nd, the barrel of Brent was quoted at US $ 16, the lowest level since 1999. The fall in oil prices is mainly linked to the reduction in demand because of restrictive measures adopted by countries as a way to combat the advancement of the new coronavirus.

Help to electrical companies

Bento Albuquerque said that the government has not yet set a date or the banks that will be part of the rescue operation for energy distributors. He affirmed that the portfolio is concerned with the resumption of the economy, but did not reveal which actions of the ministry would be in the Pro-Brazil Plan, announced on Wednesday by the government.

The ministry’s executive secretary, Marisete Pereira, said that the portfolio’s central concern is with the financial health of the distribution sector, which functions as the cashier in the electricity sector. According to her, the calculation of the amounts required for the loan will be calculated by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

According to her, the figures circulating in the market, from R $ 15 billion to R $ 17 billion, are preliminary, and the government will use all the funds from the electricity sector available to reduce the need for financing. “We should have clearer loan signals this week.”

Marisete also said that the loan is being negotiated with a union of public and private banks and that there is an appetite for financial institutions. She said the minister has been talking to the Central Bank so that more attractive rates can be obtained.

