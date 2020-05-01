How many people were fired from their jobs in Brazil in the first months of 2020? We do not know.

Data showing the number of new hires and firings in the country was suspended by the Ministry of Economy.

Photo: Camila Domingues / Piratini Palace / BBC News Brasil

The release of official data showing the number of new hires and firings in the country has been suspended by the Ministry of Economy. Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) for the months of January to April have not yet been released.

It is Caged that shows the so-called formal employment balance – that is, it indicates whether Brazil created new formal jobs in that month or if vacancies were closed. The lack of this data becomes a major problem, according to experts, in the face of the crisis generated by the coronavirus and the need to formulate policies to combat it.

The Secretary of Labor of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Dalcolmo, told BBC News Brasil that the government plans to release Caged data in May since the beginning of the year. According to the ministry, it was the lack of information provided by companies, in the midst of a change in systems, that made the publication of data unviable.

In other years, by then, the government would have released data for January, February and March. Caged is released by the Ministry of Economy (before, by the Ministry of Labor) monthly, always in reference to the hiring and firing of the immediately previous month.

This data is important to guide public labor and employment policies and to show the financial market and the population how heated the formal labor market is, including divisions by sectors, regions of the country and the profile of workers.

In Caged, the database is compiled from the provision of information by employers themselves to the government. They are the companies that inform the government if they have opened or closed job vacancies and the data of this contract, such as the admission salary.

Caged is different from Pnad Contínua, from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which is carried out by means of a household survey – therefore, based on population samples – and also covers the informal market. With the coronavirus pandemic, however, IBGE started conducting telephone interviews.

The IBGE announced on Thursday (04/30) that, between February and March, unemployment in the country increased from 11.6% to 12.2%. Despite capturing only the beginning of the pandemic of the new coronavirus in Brazil, the results already show worrying signs about the effects of the employment crisis.

Without Caged data, however, economist Bruno Ottoni, a researcher at IDados and Ibre / FGV who closely monitors labor market statistics, says that “there is certainly a distorted perception of the labor market”.

Ottoni says that the suspension of disclosure is “a very serious problem” and says that he does not remember that there was such a delay at any other time. What aggravates the problem, according to him, is the crisis generated by the coronavirus, which requires government measures to contain its impacts.

“It is a problem that becomes even more serious in view of the situation that we are facing now. It is possible that it is one of the biggest crises, perhaps, in the history of Brazil. And, at this moment, one of the questions that society as a whole is asking itself this is what is happening with the labor market. In addition, from the government’s point of view, for the elaboration of public policies, this data is very important. “

The lack of data from Caged becomes a major problem in the face of the crisis generated by the coronavirus.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

“The information delay would be less worrying in a scenario in which we were not experiencing the crisis we are experiencing. Regardless, we are talking about an entire country. Paulo Guedes (Minister of Economy) himself should be upset about this.”

The economist considers that the government’s information on this problem is lacking. “The government issued a statement on this matter in March and never said anything again. Basically, there were several questions. Will this be resolved at some point? Is this related to the crisis? Not having a forecast worries either.”

Why was the disclosure suspended?

In March, the Ministry of Economy issued a statement that said the government identified a lack of provision of information on admissions and dismissals by companies, which made it impossible to consolidate Caged data for the months of January and February. On the occasion, he said that, in January, at least 17 thousand companies stopped providing information to eSocial regarding terminations, which represents 2.6% of the total number of companies that had transactions in the period.

At that time, the ministry also reported that the pandemic caused by the covid-19 has made it difficult for companies to self-regulate and did not present a deadline for resuming the disclosure of Caged.

“As soon as the situation returns to normal and the companies resume the complete sending of the information, there will be wide dissemination of the statistics of the previous months, as it always has been,” said the statement.

ESocial was instituted by a 2014 decree to unify the information that companies need to communicate to the government regarding workers, such as bonds, social security contributions, payroll, work accident reports, notice, tax deeds and information on FGTS . Entrepreneurs complain about bureaucracy in government systems.

Behind the scenes, government technicians interviewed by BBC News Brasil on condition of anonymity said that there was a delay in the transition process from Caged to eSocial due to the lack of interest from managers from the previous and current government. Government technicians came to believe that migration to eSocial would not happen and were demobilized with statements against the new system.

The special secretary for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Carlos da Costa, went so far as to say that eSocial is a “socialist” and complex tool.

In this context, according to reports, the deadlines were too tight to make the transition from Caged to eSocial and a project draft of a “transition Caged” was even made, but the conclusion was that it would be expensive and it would not be of much use. The result was that the old system was discontinued without the certainty that the new system would be a reliable way of portraying labor market statistics.

Secretary of Labor of the Ministry of Economy says the government has sought to be guided by the partial data it has already collected and unemployment insurance numbers.

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

A specialist in labor economics, Ottoni says that the government should have made an effort to get rid of the old system only when the new system was able to run more or less similarly to the old one.

“It seems amateurish not to be concerned with the risk that a transition like this normally creates. One very simple thing to do and that would keep data safe would be to have both things running smoothly.”

The Secretary of Labor of the Ministry of Economy, Bruno Dalcolmo, says that there was a coexistence between Caged and eSocial for years, while companies were inserted in the new system. “But the reality is that it meant bureaucracy. Companies needed to do Caged and eSocial,” he said.

In a telephone interview with BBC News Brasil, Dalcomo said that the Ministry of Economy team estimates that 16% of companies are not reporting hiring data or are reporting inaccuracies.

“The inaccuracies in January and February would be positive in terms of job creation. This means that we would have an inflated result, but as a public agent we cannot disclose a database with this type of inaccuracy.”

The secretary says that the migration from one system to another “would happen smoothly”, with requests for adjustments to companies. “But with Covid, that line of communication has been broken.”

The data will be released later this month, he said. “To strengthen this disclosure, we set up a working group with the largest institutions and researchers in Brazil, including Ipea, IBGE, FGV, Insper. These people are working with our team to be able to validate these verifications in an exempt way so that we have the best possible database to release now in May. “

The secretary also countered criticism about the delay in disclosure. “A lot has been said that ‘the government does not want to disclose information’, ‘the government is manipulating the information’. There is nothing like that. On the contrary. We are really concerned with having the correct database, and who is most interested in having this database? correct database is ourselves, in that you can only do public policy correctly if you have data. “

Dalcomo says the government has sought to be guided by the partial data it has already collected and unemployment insurance numbers.

“It does not mean that it is blind flight. On the contrary. We are monitoring unemployment insurance data day by day, since when people are fired, they go to that. We cross unemployment insurance data with Caged data that we have.”

The government estimates that 200,000 Brazilians are entitled to receive unemployment insurance, but have not yet applied for it due to the advancement of the coronavirus pandemic. The agencies of the National Employment System (Sine) of states and municipalities, where most requests were made, are closed due to the disease. Now, the government encourages orders to be placed via the Internet or the Digital Work Portfolio application.

A point that is still unclear to market economists is whether Caged data from January 2020 can be compared with the previous historical series, due to the change in the system. Dalcomo said that “there is always a break”, also because eSocial contemplates more companies and in a more reliable way, but that “this is something that economists know how to do well”.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

