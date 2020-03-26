Specialists warn of lack of fans. They indicate that in phase 3 some 20,000 devices could be required and there are only 5,000, reports Reforma.
This is the featured news this Thursday, March 26 in the main newspapers of national circulation:
REFORM
Fans worry
Specialists warn of lack of equipment. They indicate that in phase 3 some 20,000 devices could be required and there are only 5 thousand
THE DAY
UN launches global response plan against Covid-19
The pandemic “threatens all humanity”, warns Guterres
THE UNIVERSAL
They promote looting by Facebook
There are 42 shoplifting and 50 detainees in the Valley of Mexico. National Guard carries out operations near shops
MILLENNIUM
World Health Organization: Mexico, “a step forward” of Europe in preventive measures
The organization anticipates that the curfew will arrive
EXCÉLSIOR
There are 25 billion pesos to rescue micro-companies
They will reactivate the economy with credits. The federal government will deliver a million loans for 25 thousand pesos so that small establishments, family businesses and self-employed people can face the crisis derived from the Covid-19
THE FINANCIAL
Starting today, for government activities
Strategic areas such as health, public safety, oil and energy, as well as clean water, continue
THE ECONOMIST
Federal government suspends non-essential activities
Each agency will define which areas stop operating