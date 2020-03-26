Specialists warn of lack of fans. They indicate that in phase 3 some 20,000 devices could be required and there are only 5,000, reports Reforma.

This is the featured news this Thursday, March 26 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

Fans worry

Specialists warn of lack of equipment. They indicate that in phase 3 some 20,000 devices could be required and there are only 5 thousand

THE DAY

UN launches global response plan against Covid-19

The pandemic “threatens all humanity”, warns Guterres

THE UNIVERSAL

They promote looting by Facebook

There are 42 shoplifting and 50 detainees in the Valley of Mexico. National Guard carries out operations near shops

MILLENNIUM

World Health Organization: Mexico, “a step forward” of Europe in preventive measures

The organization anticipates that the curfew will arrive

EXCÉLSIOR

There are 25 billion pesos to rescue micro-companies

They will reactivate the economy with credits. The federal government will deliver a million loans for 25 thousand pesos so that small establishments, family businesses and self-employed people can face the crisis derived from the Covid-19

THE FINANCIAL

Starting today, for government activities

Strategic areas such as health, public safety, oil and energy, as well as clean water, continue

THE ECONOMIST

Federal government suspends non-essential activities

Each agency will define which areas stop operating