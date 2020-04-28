BRASÍLIA – The Brazilian government has decided to extend the restrictions for foreigners to enter Brazil by international flights for another 30 days, regardless of nationality, as a measure to try to contain the progress of the new coronavirus in the country. Failure to comply with the restrictive measures implies civil liability, administrative and criminal law, in addition to repatriation, immediate deportation and disqualification of asylum applications.

The decision comes amid calls from President Jair Bolsonaro to end social isolation measures in Brazil. The new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, has said that there will be no sudden action to end quarantines, but says, without detailing, that he seeks data for local managers to set up plans to exit the isolation, as Bolsonaro wishes.

With the advance of the outbreak in Brazil, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, questioned this Tuesday, the 28th, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, if he wishes to suspend the arrival of Brazilian flights. There are nine weekly flights departing from Brazil to the USA, on three routes still in operation, according to information from the American embassy. Two of the three routes available are flights to Florida and one to Texas. So far, the USA has not restricted the arrival of Brazilians, but has recommended that non-essential trips to the country be avoided and those who return from Brazil to the American country stay at home for 14 days.

“Brazil has practically an outbreak, as you know, they were also different from other countries in South America, if you look at the graphs you will see what happened unfortunately with Brazil. So we are looking very closely and in coordination with other governors, especially Ron, “said Trump. Governor DeSantis, however, “does not necessarily” think about cutting flights from Brazil.

Preventing foreigners from entering

Brazil’s decision to renew the restriction on the entry of foreigners is contained in the Interministerial Ordinance of the Civil House, ministries of Justice, Infrastructure and Health, published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette that circulates this afternoon. The measure had already been adopted on March 27 for a period of 30 days, which is now extended for an equal period. According to the text, the measure meets the technical and reasoned recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The restriction does not reach Brazilian, born or naturalized; immigrant with permanent residence, for a fixed or indefinite period, in Brazilian territory; foreign professional on mission at the service of an international organization, as long as duly identified; foreign employee accredited to the Brazilian Government; foreigner who is a spouse, partner, child, father or curator of a Brazilian; whose entry is specifically authorized by the Brazilian government in view of the public interest; and holder of the National Migration Registry; cargo transportation; passenger in international transit, as long as he does not leave the international area of ​​the airport and the country of destination admits his ticket; and technical landing to refuel when there is no need to disembark passengers of restricted nationalities.

The veto does not yet prevent the entry and permanence of the crew and employees of airline companies in the country for operational purposes, even if foreign. The ordinance makes an exception to foreigners who are in one of the land border countries and need to cross it to board a flight back to their country of residence, provided that authorization is given by the Federal Police.

