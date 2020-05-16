The actress’s right-hand man at the secretariat, Pedro José Vilar Godoy Horta was one of the first nominees when she took office. The dismissal was signed by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto. The federal government exonerated Deputy Special Secretary Pedro José Vilar Godoy Horta. The measure was published this Friday (05/15) in an extra edition of the Federal Official Gazette. He was the right hand of Regina Duarte, Special Secretary for Culture.

Actress Regina Duarte took over as Secretary of Culture in March

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The dismissal was signed by the chief minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto. No substitute was appointed for the post.

Horta was one of the first nominees for the actress after she took office in March, having first been appointed chief of staff to her. In late April, he took up the post of deputy special secretary.

He was responsible, among other things, for coordinating the actress’ work meetings at the secretariat.

The dismissal occurs amid criticism from the artistic class to Regina Duarte’s management at the secretariat. On Thursday of last week, in an interview with CNN, the secretary minimized the deaths of the military dictatorship period and also the deaths by the covid-19.

The secretary’s statements were the target of repudiation from the cultural milieu. More than 500 personalities signed a manifesto criticizing the actress’ statements during the interview.

