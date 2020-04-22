Luiz Eduardo Ramos says ‘the situation is very complicated’ and that the president is studying how to provide support

BRASILIA – The Minister of the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, said on Wednesday (22) that President Jair Bolsonaro is evaluating how to provide support to the government of Amazonas, a state whose health units specialized in assisting victims of the covid-19 may collapse due to lack of structure and ICU vacancies.

“The situation in Amazonas is very complicated,” said the minister after meeting with MDB leaders. He should talk to Governor Wilson Lima (PSC) this Wednesday.

A request for intervention in the State usually comes from the State Executive, who declares insufficient means to handle care during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but, according to the Federal Constitution, it can also be requested by the Legislative Branch.

Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) took to the Planalto Palace a proposal for federal intervention in state health, which was approved by the Legislative Assembly of Amazonas.

Leader of the MDB and the Majority in the Senate, Braga also called for the government to take immediate action on revolving credit card credit.

