The economic team analyzes specific measures for credit in the midst of the crisis, said on Friday the executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranys, stressing that some initiatives already taken are having difficulties to be used.

One of the buildings of the Ministry of Economy in Brasilia 03/01/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

“Those who are in a worse financial situation are having difficulty getting funds from banks,” he said, in a virtual conversation promoted by the Getulio Vargas Foundation. According to the secretary, banks are also entitled to limit access to resources, due to the credit risk involved.

“We are analyzing this situation and in which sectors it is impacting the most so that we can also work on specific policies for this. Some policies have already been discussed in Congress, others are still going to be, but it is our main focus on the elaboration of measures”, completed.

According to Guaranys, most of the government’s effort at this time is to monitor and implement actions already announced, but with this vision of complementing measures associated with credit due to “gaps”.

Guaranys stated that the economic team is monitoring all the productive sectors to analyze which companies need assistance and how this can be operationalized in the most transversal way possible.

“We are being careful not to choose sectors that deserve help, but rather characteristics that are deserving help,” said Guaranys, stressing that the tax deferral for cash relief was an action in this regard.

Specifically for utilities, he said the solution will depend on the sector and the contract.

“It is very difficult to think of a comprehensive solution for all concessionaires in all sectors because they may have sectors that are not being so impacted,” he said.

Telecommunications services, for example, have gone through the crisis differently from airports, which are being hardest hit, said the secretary.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

