Workers who try to receive unemployment insurance report difficulties in completing the application via the government website or application and complain about not being able to obtain information through the company’s remote service channels. Special Secretariat for Social Security and Labor, organ responsible for the benefit. As a result, the government itself estimates that approximately 200,000 workers who lost their jobs between March and the first half of April have still not been able to claim the benefit. – number that must be higher in the view of specialists.

Official data still show a drop in claims for unemployment insurance. According to the Ministry of Economy, 866,735 workers filed for the order between the beginning of March and the first half of April 2019. In 2020, in the same period, there were 804,538.

However, considering the estimate of unemployed people who did not apply for the benefit due to the closure of branches of Sine (National Employment System) – which still operate remotely – or other issues, the number of 2020 exceeds 1 million, that is, about 150 thousand more orders than in 2019.

“In view of the closure of the Sine system, we have pent-up demand. We still have a small queue that we are dealing with quickly,” he said last Tuesday, 29, the Secretary of Social Security and Labor, Bruno Bianco, at a press conference at Palácio do Planalto.

For the researcher in the field of Applied Economics at FGV Ibre, Daniel Duque, the actual number of unemployed is expected to exceed the 200,000 estimated by the government for March and the first half of April and to grow even more in the coming months. He recalls that a large part of the dismissed do not apply for unemployment insurance immediately, since they have a “mattress” of survival with the severance payments. “We have no doubt that this figure will increase. Until the end of April, there will be an increase and, from May, significant growth.”

Since the end of March, with the state of public calamity coming into effect, Sine agencies have stopped attending workers in person and have been doing the procedure remotely.

Now, to apply for insurance, workers need to apply via the website or the Digital Work Card application. The channels, however, do not solve the problem of who was fired and is in urgent need of the benefit during the pandemic.

The maid Angela da Silva Nascimento Santos she was fired in early March and has since been unable to apply for unemployment insurance because of problems with the system. Before, the scheduling website for the unit in your region, Jacarepaguá (RJ), was unavailable for hours and, after the quarantine started, it got even worse. She even tried to contact by phone to file the order, but says she is always busy. “I do not receive Bolsa Família and I was unable to apply for emergency assistance. I am desperate,” says Angela.

Roberta Ferreira, a resident of Rocinha, also in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, is another one who is struggling to apply for the benefit: she was fired on April 1, and has been trying for 15 days to solve the problem, without success. “The routine is being waking up at 6 am, calling 158 at 6:59 am and trying to be answered. When I try to place my order through the app Digital Work Portfolio, it appears that my data is different. “

