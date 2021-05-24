Government, employers and unions once again run aground and the extension of the ERTE is pending an agreement ‘in extremis’

New failure in the negotiation to extend the ERTE until September. Government, employers and unions they were not able this Monday to reach an agreement to extend the special conditions derived from the Covid-19 crisis, which expire next Monday 31. As on previous occasions, the extension will be finalized, rushing the negotiation time until the end, unless the Executive decides to approve it this Tuesday unilaterally in the last ordinary Council of Ministers that will be held before the current decree expires or that the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, gives in his efforts to reduce the exonerations to companies in ERTE.

After failing last Friday the meeting that should serve to close the last fringes of the extension, the Government, employers and unions met again this Monday at 5:00 p.m., after spending the weekend and Monday morning exchanging positions and documents. The main stumbling block that has prevented the agreement from being closed earlier It is the design and the amount of the exemptions in the quotas that they have to pay for their workers from which the companies in ERTE benefit. And this Monday, those differences have remained.

The Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, intends to reform the current configuration of tax exemptions for companies in ERTE, granting greater exemptions to companies that are reincorporating workers to the detriment of those who keep their staff paralyzed. It is not the first time that the Government has tried to implement this system with the argument that it will encourage companies to resume their activity as soon as possible, and in fact that design was already launched last summer. But unions and employers have always made a common front to oppose it.

What both the centrals and, above all, the employers argue, is that companies are the first interested in reincorporating their workers because that implies that they need them, given that their level of activity is growing. And therefore, as they argue, penalize companies that keep employees in ERTE -the consequence of giving priority to those that return workers to activity- It only hurts the sectors that are experiencing the worst and, paradoxically, it hinders their return to normality.

Employers and unions point to Escrivá

As has happened in previous negotiations, with the passing of the days the positions have been entrenched and the businessmen came out this Monday to publicly pressure a Escrivá who, on this occasion, is the one who is insisting on these changes, disagreeing with the Minister of Work, Yolanda Díaz. “It is incomprehensible that we are being presented with offers and not offers, this is not a market, it is a serious negotiation “, Complained in the morning the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, who pointed directly to Escrivá when asked if there would be an agreement with the government and unions: “That should be asked to the minister.”

After giving up its usual claim to soften the clause that penalizes layoffs in companies that have benefited from an ERTE up to six months after leaving the file, the intention of both the CEOE and the CCOO and UGT is to extend current conditions until September and then, when the majority of the population is already vaccinated, when they are reviewed. “I think the unions have the same opinion: an extension is an extension, it is 20 more minutes with the same rules of the game and with the same ball, not with other rules and another ball, “snapped Garamendi.

In any case, the option of not extending ERTEs is ruled out. But if the Government wants to do it with an agreement, it will have to be in an extraordinary Council of Ministers at the end of this week, since this Tuesday is the last one that is convened in an ordinary way before the current decree expires on May 31. . Although there is another option: that Escrivá resign his positions in the next few hours and allow the text to go to the Council of Ministers this Tuesday.

This is what CCOO demanded at the end of the meeting on Monday without agreement. “There is agreement in the text except” regarding the exemptions in the quotas, assured the union action secretary of the central, Mari Cruz Vicente, who demanded that this fringe be closed “in the next few hours” because “there is no no justification for the total agreement not to be produced and taken to the Council of Ministers this Tuesday. ” “The parties concerning the Ministry of Labor are consensualThe only thing missing is the commitment of the Ministry of Social Security, “he denounced.

The ultra-protected sectors

Although it has not generated as fierce a shock as the issue of exemptions, the other major friction point that has kept the negotiation hooked in recent days has been that of the sectors that will continue to be able to benefit from the “ultra-protected” ERTE, those that offer the most help to companies to take charge of their contributions. These types of files are reserved for certain sectors, those that have seen their activity most damaged by the pandemic. And the mechanism agreed last January would leave several key sectors without this maximum protection for the summer.

Union sources explain that, among these sectors, there would be that of road transport, and for the centrals and the employers it is essential that it be able to remain among the ultra-protected. In addition to being essential for the summer, these sources explain that, since there is no longer limitation of movements, transport companies could not avail themselves of the also advantageous conditions of the ERTE of limitations or impediments, two types of file designed to compensate to companies affected by the restrictions imposed to combat the pandemic.