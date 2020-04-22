The special secretary of Privatization, Divestment and Markets of the Ministry of Economy, Salim Mattar, evaluated this Wednesday, 22, that the current moment of the Stock Exchange is not opportune for the National Bank of Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to sell their holdings in companies listed on B3. “We don’t know how long we will have to wait. It could be three, four years. If the recovery is in ‘V’, it will be fast, but if the recovery is in ‘U’, it can take years. In our model, there is no forecast sales of BNDESpar’s shares in the coming months “, he added.

For Salim, the current crisis and the commitment of resources by the State with measures to protect the economy may be an opportunity to expand the list of state-owned companies that may be privatized in the future.

“We will have to reflect on even companies that until then would not be privatized,” added Mattar, referring to the group of nine state-owned companies that are today outside the privatization plans.

The group includes Petrobras, Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil, Banco da Amazônia, Banco do Nordeste, BNDES, CPRM, Emgrepron and Indústria Nucleares do Brasil (INB).

“The covid-19 crisis caught the whole world unprepared. We do not know the magnitude and the time needed for recovery. We have some uncertainties,” admitted Mattar. “This pandemic will end at some point, in 60 or 90 days, and we will have to continue our normal lives in the country’s economy as well,” he added.

IHCD

The Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets of the Ministry of Economy also stated that BNDES will insure the advance payments of Hybrid Capital and Debt Instruments (IHCD) to the National Treasury this year, due to the need for capital from the development bank to operate measures to deal with the new coronavirus pandemic.

Salim reinforced that the government expects approval this year of the project that allows the Union to leave the control of Eletrobras. “But we are going to assess market conditions for the privatization of Eletrobras in the second quarter of 2021,” he said. Before the pandemic, the economic team’s schedule predicted that Eletrobras would be out of control in October 2020.