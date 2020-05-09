The meeting was cited by a former minister as evidence of Bolsonaro’s interference with the PF. Celso de Mello imposes temporary confidentiality on the material. The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) delivered the recording of the ministerial meeting that took place on April 22 to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) on Friday night (05/05). The meeting was cited by ex-minister Sergio Moro as evidence that President Jair Bolsonaro politically interfered in the Federal Police.

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

According to the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, the dean of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Celso de Mello, decided to temporarily place the material on a confidential basis.

“I determine that, on a temporary basis, the note of secrecy on the external HD sent to this Court, today, by the Attorney General of the Union, through a petition filed under No. 29,860 / 2020”, determined the minister.

“This confidentiality, which has a punctual and temporary character – authorized by the clause inscribed in article 5, item LX, of the Constitution of the Republic, the possibility of which I expressly reserved in the decision issued on 05/05/2020 – will be lifted by me , at an opportune moment “, determined Mello.

On Thursday, AGU had forwarded a request to the STF to deliver only part of the recordings of the meeting. It was the AGU’s second reconsideration request to the Supreme Court after Minister Celso de Mello determined that the Plateau had 72 hours to deliver the recordings. The deadline ended on Friday night.

On Wednesday, the agency had already asked the minister to reverse the decision, claiming that the meeting dealt with “potentially sensitive and reserved matters of state”.

Faced with the government’s stance, Moro’s defense even called the Supreme Court and asked Mello to keep the order of delivery of the recordings in full. The former minister’s lawyers argued that even though the meeting eventually dealt with “matters of national relevance”, the court could not prevent the Court from reviewing the entire recording.

Moro said in a statement that the video shows that the president threatened to fire him if he did not agree with the replacement of the PF chief. Bolsonaro effectively ended up changing the command, which caused Moro to leave the government.

According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, the meeting was also the scene of other scenes that may cause embarrassment for the government. According to the publication, the participants, including Bolsonaro, cited China, Brazil’s biggest trading partner, “in terms that are not very complimentary.”

The meeting would also have marked the profuse use of profanity and an attack by the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, on the STF. According to the newspaper, Weintraub said the court was made up of “11 sons of bitches”. One of the Court’s ministers is the recipient of the video.

JPS / ots

