BRASÍLIA – The billion dollar loan that the government is negotiating to help the electricity sector face the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic aims to prevent double-digit readjustments in the electricity bill as of the second half, according to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Marisete Pereira.

For her, financing, whose values ​​are estimated at R $ 15 billion to R $ 20 billion, it will be able to dilute, in up to five years, the weight of items that will burden the energy tariffs of the consumers. “We will only make the loan after an evaluation that considers whether this option, for the consumer, is better than a readjustment of two decimal places”, he said, in an exclusive interview to Estadão / Broadcast.

The electricity bill consists of several items, such as generation, transmission, distribution, charges and taxes. Of these, three are expected to contribute a 7% increase in the coming months. “This has worried us a lot. Almost 60% of the population has been affected by the crisis. There is no condition or environment to do this.”

One of the components that will increase is the Itaipu tariff, which is quoted in dollars. Last year, it was priced considering an average price of R $ 3.94, and now, the dollar has risen to R $ 5.24. “This alone increases the bill by 2% or 3%”, warned the executive secretary.

Marisete also recalls that the transmission companies’ tariffs will be adjusted in July. In addition, electricity bills will have to include the portion to pay for subsidies and tariff discounts, estimated at R $ 22 billion this year.

As the pandemic directly affects workers’ income, either by reducing wages or by dismissals, the government’s idea is to broker a loan with a consortium of public and private banks so that the funds are paid to the distributors, avoiding an adjustment in this year.

Default has reached rates between 10% and 12%, reaching 20% in some locations. Without receiving payments, these companies are unable to honor their expenses with transmission companies, generators and even with the government, which receives charges and taxes.

Loans, however, they will be negotiated in better conditions than in 2014, which totaled R $ 21 billion and increased the electricity bill by 6% for five years, said Marisete. “Unlike in the past, when interest rates were at an exorbitant level of 11% per year, today we have a Selic (basic interest rate) at 3.75% per year. This is a much lower rate than the interest charged on overdraft. and on the credit card. Today we are able to design a beneficial model for the consumer. “

The measures will be evaluated by the government in conjunction with Aneel and will take into account all suggestions from the regulatory body. Concerned about the impact on rates, the agency’s directors proposed using sector funds to reduce the loan amount. “We will only hire in the loan what is strictly necessary. All available resources and which can be channeled to the sector will be used,” said Marisete.

The government’s measures to face the pandemic in the electricity sector consider a three-month horizon, but there may be additional actions if the crisis continues beyond that period. “It is what the World Health Organization (WHO) signals. We are working so that we can stabilize this health issue in three months so that the economy can function again,” he explained. “This does not mean that, if the crisis continues, we cannot use other instruments. These are initial measures.”

