Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard indicated that the agencies must provide support for success in the face of this serious disease of priority attention.

The federal government, through the General Health Council, carried out the Declaration of National Health Emergency due to force majeure due to the pandemic of the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

From the National Palace, the Mexican chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, made the aforementioned declaration.

“First. It is declared as National Health Emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Second, the Ministry of Health will determine all the actions to attend to the health emergency. This agreement will enter into force from the day it is published in the Official Gazette of the Federation with effect until April 30, 2020, “said the head of Foreign Relations.

Ebrard Casaubón stressed that the measure will be in force until April 30 and he indicated that those who compel their workers to work will be subject to administrative sanctions, ranging from “closing the place or sanctioning a criminal court in extreme cases.”

For his part, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, clarified that it is not a state of emergency or a curfew.

The General Health Council, which met this Monday in the presence of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked the different government agencies and the three levels of government to provide support for the success of the declaration.

Previously, the Health authorities confirmed 1,094 cases of new Covid-19 coronavirus and 28 deaths until this Monday, for which reason Health authorities new measures of social distancing were announced.

López-Gatell explained that there are also 2,752 suspected cases and 5,635 have been ruled out.

He announced that, in accordance with the provisions of the General Health Council, the suspension of activities, as part of the Healthy Distance Day, will be extended until next April 30 and not 19 as originally planned.

Jorge Alcocer Varela, Secretary of Health; Olga Sánchez Cordero, Secretary of the Interior; Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, Secretary of National Defense; and José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy.

I mean