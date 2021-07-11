Government crisis: Sánchez dispenses with Calvo, Ábalos and Redondo and promotes Calviño

Authentic revolution in the Government. President, Pedro Sanchez, has carried out a crisis within the Executive with which he has given a 180º turn to his cabinet. Nadia calviño ascends and becomes first vice president, after the departure of Carmen Calvo. Although it is not the only one. The socialist has decided to keep the Podemos ministers, but takes out of his team Jose Luis Ábalos (Transport and Mobility), Isabel Celaá (Education), Arancha González Laya (Exterior), Pedro Duque (Science and Innovation), Juan Carlos Campo placeholder image (Justice), Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes (Culture and Sports) e Ivan Redondo (chief of staff).

Sánchez has met this Saturday with King Felipe VI to inform him of the changes in his cabinet, of great significance in the socialist area. that it has decided to carry out in view of the final push that must be given in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the face of recovery. United We can have confirmed that The president has been negotiating all week with the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, possible changes in the purple wing of the Executive, but the third vice president asked him to keep the five portfolios that the formation occupies unchanged.

And so it has been, thus avoiding a new crisis after the one that already caused the march of Pablo Iglesias to run as a candidate in the elections of the past 4M in Madrid. Díaz, by managing to keep the purple wing unchanged, avoids an internal battle for the distribution of power only a few months after assuming the leadership of United We Can within the Government after the departure of Iglesias. It should be remembered that he appointed Díaz as the reference of United Podemos in the Executive, although she is not a member of Podemos, so the party’s leadership (after the electoral bump in the capital, which led Churches quit politics) has been assumed by his partner Ione Belarra after a primary held in early June.

Much commented has been the departure of Iván Redondo, given that he was one of the people closest to the president. The one who until now was the president’s chief of staff will be replaced by the president of Paradores, Óscar López, a historical member of the PSOE and someone very close to Sánchez, so much so that he was already part of his team when he was appointed secretary general of the party.

Indeed, Redondo himself has spoken about his departure, who has said that “sometimes in politics, in business, as in life, in addition to knowing how to win, knowing how to lose, you have to do something much more important: know how to stop. Thank you very much for everything, we will see each other again “. This is what he has said in a message collected by ‘Europa Press’, with which he seems to confirm the information that indicated that it had been he himself who had asked Sánchez to leave the Government.

The remodeling occurs after weeks of speculation. It seems that Sánchez had the decision made, although the times were not clear. Finally everything has been precipitated and has decided to carry out the changes this Saturday, not without criticism, of course.

The PP parliamentary spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, has assured that the real problem of the Government “is not its ministers”, but Pedro Sánchez, for which he has demanded that the president leave and “dissolve the Cortes.” The popular have been advocating for an electoral advance for weeks. In fact, party sources have commented that “the remodeling of the Government will not be such until it affects Sánchez.”

For her part, the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has assured that “everything that is not changing Sánchez as president of the Government will only be a change of faces.” In his opinion, the problem is that the Executive continues to be led by Sánchez. And in the same vein, the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has said that “the replacement of his henchmen does not matter. He maintains the accomplices”, in reference to the pro-independence parties.

THE NEW MINISTERS

And who will occupy the wallets that are now free? Carmen Calvo will be replaced Felix Bolaños, who will be the new Minister of the Presidency. Calvo’s departure also implies that the current Second Vice President, Nadia Calviño, is promoted and will become First Vice President.

For his part, the current Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, will go on to lead the Culture and Sports portfolio. At the head of the Justice portfolio will be the current president of the Senate, Pilar Llop, while the Government delegate in Aragon, Pilar Alegria, will replace Isabel Celaá in the Ministry of Education.

Other lesser-known names also join the Executive: Isabel rodriguez, until now the mayor of Puertollano, who will be the one to replace Iceta in the Department of Territorial Policy, and will also assume the position of new government spokesperson, which until now was held by the head of the Treasury, María Jesús Montero. Precisely, Montero, in addition to the Treasury, will now hold the Public Service powers.

Another mayoress, in this case that of Gavà, Rachel Sanchez, will be the new Minister of Transport, while the councilor of Gandía, Diana morant, will hold the position of Minister of Science and Innovation. Finally, the current Spanish ambassador to France, Jose Manuel Albares, will go on to lead the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thus, the new Government is configured, as confirmed by Pedro Sánchez in an institutional statement from the Palacio de la Moncloa after meeting the monarch in Zarzuela. As he has defended, It supposes a “generational renewal” and, in addition, with it he wants to give “importance to the role of women”:

Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory: Félix Bolaños. Chief of Cabinet: Óscar López. First Vice Presidency: Nadia Calviño, who maintains the Economy portfolio. Second Vice-presidency: Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor. Third Vice Presidency: Teresa Ribera, Minister for the Ecological Transition. Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation: José Manuel Albares. Ministry of Justice: Pilar Llop. Ministry of Defense: Margarita Robles. Ministry of Finance and Public Function: María Jesús Montero. Ministry of the Interior: Fernando Grande-Marlaska. Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda: Raquel Sánchez Jiménez. Ministry of Education and Professional Training: Pilar Alegría. Ministry of Industry and Tourism: Reyes Maroto. Ministry of Agriculture: Luis Planas. Ministry of Territorial Policy: Isabel Rodríguez García, and will also be the new Government spokesperson. Ministry of Culture and Sports: Miquel Iceta. Ministry of Health: Carolina Darias. Ministry of Science and Innovation: Diana Morant Ripoll. Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations: José Luis Escrivá. Ministry of Consumption: Alberto Garzón. Ministry of Equality: Irene Montero. Ministry of Social Rights: Ione Belarra. Ministry of Universities: Manuel Castells.