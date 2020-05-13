The Minister of Justice and Public Security, André Luiz Mendonça, appointed the former superintendent of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro Carlos Henrique Oliveira as the new executive director – the job number two – the corporation. The appointment was announced in a publication of the official diary this Wednesday, the 13th.

Former Rio de Janeiro superintendent Carlos Henrique Oliveira is appointed executive director of the Federal Police.

Oliveira will take the delegate’s place Disney Rosseti, whose dismissal was also reported in the same edition of the daily. Although he has not yet been officially appointed, who will replace Oliveira, in turn, is delegate Tácio Muzzi. He has already led the Police Station to Suppress Corruption and Financial Crimes and came to temporarily assume the position of superintendent last year.

One of the first acts of the new PF general director, Rolando Alexandre de Souza, after his inauguration on May 4, was to change the command of the corporation’s superintendence in Rio. Then, Carlos Henrique Oliveira was invited by Rolando to assume the PF executive management, which places him as number two of the new director. The promotion was seen by delegates as a “strategic” way of changing the command of the Fluminense Federal Police.

In announcing his departure from the Jair Bolsonaro government, former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro accused the president of alleged political interference in the PF involving exchanges in the General Directorate and in the corporation’s regional superintendencies.

An inquiry was opened in the Supreme Federal Court and a video of a ministerial meeting cited by Moro as evidence was released on Tuesday, 12, to investigators and other parties involved.

Sources who followed the video showing of the ministerial meeting that took place on April 22 at the Planalto Palace estimate that the content of the recording “opens up the president’s concern about an eventual encirclement of the Federal Police to his children” and that Jair Bolsonaro justified the need to change the superintendent of the corporation in Rio de Janeiro to defend their own children, claiming that their family was being “persecuted”. The president appears in the video calling the PF’s Rio de Janeiro superintendency “Rio security,” according to reports.

