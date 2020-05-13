United Podemos, partner of the PSOE in the central government, yesterday launched a proposal that the socialists do not share to create a new wealth tax that would replace the current wealth tax. The training led by Pablo Iglesias maintains that through the new tax 11,000 million euros could be raised to reduce inequality and defray costs associated with the coronavirus crisis.

The tax would be taxed on net assets starting at one million euros and once a maximum deduction of 400,000 euros was applied for the habitual residence. The tax would have a progressive scale with a rate of 2% up to ten million euros, 2.5% from that amount up to 50 million, 3% up to 100 million and 3.5% of that figure onwards. With this scheme, the proposal maintains, most of the collection would come from the greatest fortunes.

However, the tax thus conceived could have the opposite effect when compared to what wealthy taxpayers pay in places like Asturias. The Asturian heritage tax now has an exempt minimum of 700,000 euros, so it is paid by those whose possessions have a value greater than that amount (not counting the habitual residence, which deducts up to 300,000 euros). The following points contain two examples of what some of these wealthy are currently paying and what they would pay with the Podemos tax.

One million.An Asturian who owns assets for a million euros pays about 805 euros a year (after applying the exempt minimum and the Principality scale), the effective rate being 0.08%. With the United Podemos tax for that level of wealth (2%), the invoice would be 20,000 euros.

Fifteen millions.Someone with assets worth 15 million euros now pays about 323,000 euros per year in Asturias, according to the Registry of Fiscal Advisory Economists (Reaf) in the study “Panorama of Autonomous Taxation 2020”. The effective rate is 2.15%. With the Podemos tax, the same taxpayer would pay 2% up to ten million and 2.5% for the rest, so that the final invoice would be 325,000 euros, similar to the current one and with an effective rate of 2, 16%.

The PSOE distanced itself yesterday from the initiative of the formation of Pablo Iglesias. The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, called for reviewing current taxes to reinforce their progressiveness, instead of creating new figures.

