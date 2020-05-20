Doctors across the country reacted on Wednesday, in a joint official note, to the government’s decision to publish a new protocol to expand the recommendation to use chloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19, highlighting the risk of using a drug without proven effectiveness against the disease.

“In a situation of global public health emergency, such as the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, it is up to the Public Authorities to ensure the well-being of the population in a responsible manner and based on knowledge produced by science, and not to subject it to risk additional treatment without guarantees of safety and efficacy under the seal of a national health policy “, they said.

The document is signed by doctors from the National Academy of Medicine, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the University of São Paulo (USP), the State University of Amazonas and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), among other institutions .

The experts cite several studies that did not show the effectiveness of chloroquine to contain Covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, and highlight the possible side effects of using the drug, which is recommended for the treatment of malaria.

“The conclusions of the international, multicentre and randomized studies now underway, with a forecast of disclosure for a few weeks, are the only guarantees of offering safe and effective treatments to patients with COVID-19. Any attempt to replace the results of these researches with analyzes of observational studies is a false solution, which can carry high risks, including death, to patients, due to known and predictable side effects “, they said.

The Ministry of Health presented this morning, attending to President Jair Bolsonaro, a new protocol for the use of the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine since the initial symptoms of Covid-19. Until now, the use of chloroquine in Brazil had a protocol of the ministry only for serious cases. [nL1N2D21BG]

This Wednesday, Brazil registered a new daily record of confirmed cases of coronavirus, with a further 19,951 infections, which brought the total in the country to 291,579, informed the Ministry of Health. In relation to the deaths, 888 were registered new deaths, causing the total count to reach 18,859.

