In a videoconference meeting on Thursday, authorities reached consensus and football will resume in Italy in the second half of June

The Italian Championship already has a date to return. After a meeting held this Thursday between Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A, which organizes the competition, the tournament received government approval for the resumption, which will take place on the day June 20th.

Juventus leads the Italian Championship with 63 points (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / .)

Photo: Lance!

The last round of the championship was played on March 9, that is, in all, there will be more than three months of stoppage when the ball rolls again in the Country of the Boot.

Before the tournament returns, however, the Italian Cup, which is in the semi-finals, may have matches. According to the minister, the competition can be played on June 13th and 17th.

– The meeting was very positive. Italy is resuming normal life and football is sure to resume as well. For that, we can say that the championship will resume on June 20. There is a possibility that on the 13th and 17th the semifinals and the final of the Italian Cup may be played.

The government has determined measures for the return. If any player tests positive for the coronavirus, the whole team must be quarantined, but they can continue training (with the exception of the infected player).

In the case of a possible second wave of the disease in the country, Plan B and even Plan C were determined. The first is the playoffs to define the champion and the second is the freezing of the table to define the tournament.

