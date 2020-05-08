The government of President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday asked to reconsider the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), which suspended the appointment of the director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), Alexandre Ramagem, for the position of director-general of the Federal Police, showed a statement from the Presidency forwarded to the court and disclosed by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU).

Bolsonaro greets Ramage during ceremony at Planalto 11/7/20109 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

In the document, submitted under the writ of mandamus filed by the PDT and in which Moraes gave a preliminary and monocratic decision to suspend the nomination of Ramage, the Presidency argues that the action has not lost its purpose, despite Bolsonaro having made the nomination without effect after the decision by Moraes and later to appoint Rolando Alexandre de Souza to the command of the PF.

“It should be noted, however, that neither the first act (decree that rendered the appointment of Mr. Alexandre Ramagem ineffective) nor this one (appointment of Mr. Rolando de Souza) meant the perishing of the object of the mandamus, as it still intends the Your Excellency, President of the Republic, to see his constitutional prerogative restored to appoint the Director-General of the Federal Police without the restriction previously imposed “, affirms the manifestation.

Also according to the legal document, the decree that rendered Ramage’s appointment void took place in “strict compliance with the preliminary injunction”. However, Moraes’ decision suspended Ramage’s possession, did not revoke his appointment. There was also a preliminary injunction – provisional decision – with the possibility of appeal to the court’s plenary.

The Presidency further argued that it made the nomination of Ramage ineffective to preserve him in the post of head of Abin.

Ramage became a personal friend of the Bolsonaro family after serving as head of security for the then presidential candidate in 2018, after Bolsonaro suffered an attack in September of that year.

When taking the preliminary decision to suspend the appointment, Moraes understood that there was evidence of misuse of purpose and cited the accusations made by former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro when resigning from the post that Bolsonaro was looking to have someone close to him in charge of the PF , because he would be interested in inquiries that are being processed at the Supreme Court and in access to intelligence reports prepared by the agency.

Bolsonaro denies Moro’s accusations and harshly criticized Moraes’s decision, saying that it violates the constitutional principle of independence between the Powers.

In asking for the decision to be reconsidered so that Bolsonaro can again name Ramage, the Presidency argues that the appointment of the PF general director is a competence of the President of the Republic and that the current head of Abin meets the requirements determined by law to command the Federal police.

