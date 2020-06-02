June 2, 2020 | 3:21 pm

Renault got a breath of oxygen on Tuesday.

The French government validated a state-backed € 5 billion ($ 5.6 billion) loan to help the automaker through the coronavirus crisis.

The government considers that it obtained the guarantees that it demanded about the future from employees of the Maubeuge plant in northern France, who oppose a merger with the Douia plant, 70 kilometers away.

We asked Renault to maintain employment and industrial capabilities at Maubege beyond 2023 and we reached an agreement on this,

indicated the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, in the National Assembly.

Just on May 22, Le Maire warned that Renault could disappear if it did not receive help soon.

“After this agreement, I will sign the loan guaranteed by the State of 5,000 million euros. Renault loses money every month, […] hundreds of millions of euros […]. The challenge today is survival, “stressed the official.

In the morning, the minister met with union and leadership representatives of the group and local politicians.

Although the government had announced the loan last month, it said it was conditional on Renault’s commitment to keep jobs and basic operations in France.

Renault, in severe financial difficulties and weakened by the COVID-19 crisis, announced the abolition of 15,000 jobs worldwide, of which 4,600 were in France.

The move is part of a € 2 billion (about $ 2.2 billion) cut plan over three years.

“It is good news. The State supports us and I am very grateful, ”said the president of Renault, Jean-Dominique Senard, to the France Info radio station.

“(It is) a great victory. Beyond maintaining the 2,100 employees, it is also necessary to find a commitment (with a view to manufacturing) a new vehicle that guarantees employment beyond 2023, ”CGT union secretary Jérôme Delvaux told ..

Among its 14 plants in France, Renault plans to close a single one, in Choisy-le-Roi, a southern suburb of Paris.

During the session on Tuesday, Renault shares closed up 1.10% to 21.69 euros, but accumulated a loss of 49% in the year, according to Investing data.

With information from .