The Civil House’s Pro-Brazil Plan foresees R $ 30 billion in public investments in works to try to recover the economy, shaken by the crisis of the new coronavirus, and opposes the liberal agenda defended by Paulo Guedes. The federal government announced on Wednesday (04/22) a public investment plan for job creation, in response to the impacts caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro minimized questions about the absence of Guedes in the plan’s announcement

The so-called Pró-Brasil plan brings together actions from all ministries and will be coordinated by the Civil House. He foresees the creation of 1 million jobs and the injection of 30 billion reais in public investments in the economy. The government did not detail where the money will be invested. The main front of action will be in the Ministry of Infrastructure.

According to the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, this is not a government program, but a State program, with a time span of ten years, and is expected to continue until 2030.

The program’s structuring phase will take place between May and July, the details of each ministerial project will be presented in September, and its “large-scale implementation” will take place in October, said Braga Netto.

Although Braga Netto assures that all the ministers approved the program, neither the Economy program, Paulo Guedes, nor any other representative of the economic team were present at the Pro-Brasil presentation.

The State investment plan presented by Braga Netto contrasts sharply with Guedes’ liberal agenda, which advocates more private investment and market performance.

When asked whether the country’s recovery strategy would be similar to the Marshall Plan – the United States government’s program to recover Europe after World War II -, Braga Netto said that it was not an economic recovery program. “It is of socioeconomic growth. It is for the entire structure, all this infrastructure that was, let’s say, covered, was affected by the coronavirus”, he explained.

According to the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, the focus of the strategy should be on promoting works with public and private money, as a way of generating jobs and reactivating the economy. Freitas said that, in his ministry, the program foresees public investments of R $ 30 billion for the resumption of about 70 works that are paralyzed, and R $ 250 billion in concession contracts to the private sector.

However, contrasting statements given by the ministers involved in the strategy signal that the proportion of public and private money in post-pandemic investments is not yet defined.

According to the news portal G1, Guedes defended with President Jair Bolsonaro that private investments will be necessary to make Pró-Brasil viable. Bolsonaro downplayed questions about Guedes’ absence in the plan’s announcement and said the minister will be more involved in the strategy. “Minister Paulo Guedes participated a little there and will participate a little next week,” he said.

