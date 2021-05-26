Government and businessmen reach an agreement in principle to extend the ERTE

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, this Tuesday, in the Senate. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Government has reached an agreement in principle with the employers to extend the ERTE until September 30, according to El País. It is still pending that the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá, receives the approval of the unions, something that is expected throughout this afternoon.

The principle of agreement occurs just one day after the refusal of the employer to the last proposal presented by the Executive and when there are only five left for the measure to be legally decayed and that would leave the almost 600,000 workers who continue to receive a network without a network. ERTE.

However, in these 24 hours, both Escrivá and Antonio Garamendi, the head of the CEOE, have managed to agree on the volume of exonerations. The owner of Social Security himself began the day by defending that the scheme for the new extension of the ERTE should further encourage the reinstatement of workers, and has made it clear that the “end is not the agreement” but to design the best public policies.

In addition, he has insisted that the position he has “is what it has to be”, making it clear that he would not move, and that, therefore, he was going to continue making an effort of “didactics”. Until now, both employers and unions have rejected this Social Security scheme of exempting Social Security contributions to encourage companies to remove workers from the ERTE instead of directly subsidizing workers who cannot rejoin.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.