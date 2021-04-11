Government aid to buy an electric car rises to 7,000 euros

Apr 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM CEST

New injection of aid for the purchase of plug-in vehicles from the central government. All individuals who purchase an electric or plug-in hybrid car may receive 7,500 euros of subsidy, which in the case of vans reaches 9,000 euros. It is a new impulse from the Executive to accelerate the decarbonization of land mobility.

The Incentive Program for efficient and sustainable mobility Moves III comes into effect this monday with aid higher than that of the current Moves II, thanks to a budget that has quadrupled to 400 million euros (may be extended to 800 million) and that will last until 2023.

Individuals, freelancers (also taxi drivers and VTC drivers), Administration and companies who are going to buy a passenger car or electric or plug-in hybrid van, as well as an electric motorcycle, they have from tomorrow with new help for this.

According to Moves III, individuals and freelancers who purchase a car – it cannot exceed 45,000 euros, as was the case in Moves II – may receive up to 7,000 euros if they deliver another to scrap (if it does not stay at 4,500 euros).

If it is a van the maximum help goes up up to 9,000 euros.

For people with reduced mobility, taxi drivers, VTC drivers or inhabitants of municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants, these subsidies are increased by 10%.

In the case of buyers of a vehicle covered by Moves II and who have not received it until last Friday, they will be able to waive these aid (of a maximum of 5,500 euros if it is scrapped) and take advantage of the Moves III, according to the document that the ministry has prepared with the employers of the sector to solve the most frequent questions.

In the presentation of a new aid program for efficient vehicles and recharging facilities, the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, highlighted that it will contribute more than 2,900 million euros to the gross domestic product (GDP) and will generate more than 40,000 jobs.

Goal: a quarter of a million electricity in 2023

As explained, with Moves III the objective pursued by the Government is that in 2023 there will be at least 250,000 electric vehicles on the streets throughout Spain and that they have 100,000 recharging points, between public and private, to avoid the emission of more than 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere.

From the sector, the employers’ association of manufacturers Anfac expects that with the Moves III Plan the sales of electrified vehicles (plug-in hybrids and pure electric) grow 75% this year, to exceed 70,000 units.

The president of the Ganvam vehicle sales association, Raúl Palacios, has stated that the new Moves helps to remedy “the uncertainty and the stagnation of the market that caused the intermittence of aid & rdquor ;, and contributes to reducing the price gap between electric and combustion models.

In addition, according to Palacios, it allows regions that exhaust their budget to access more, thereby offsetting “the weakness & rdquor; of the criterion of distribution of resources according to the population and not the market.

In this regard, the Faconauto vehicle dealership association has celebrated that the Moves III includes mechanisms that reward, with automatic budget increases, the autonomous communities that most promote the Plan, as well as that there is more support for the installation of recharging points in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants.

At the closing of the event on ‘Electric Mobility’, organized by the ministry to present the new Moves, the Secretary of State for Energy, Sara Aagesen, highlighted that the public information period of the royal decree on charging points by which the activity of provision of services of energy recharging of electric vehicles is regulated, as well as the order that determines the information to be sent to the ministry and the autonomous communities by the service providers.

