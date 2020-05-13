BRASÍLIA – Deputies approved in Congress session this Wednesday, 13, a project at the beginning of the year to change the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) and authorize the salary recomposition of careers funded by the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District (FCDF), including with payment of retroactive payments to January 1, 2020. Adjustments cost R $ 505 million per year. The National Congress bill (PLN) 1 was approved by 430 votes in favor and 43 against. The Senators’ vote is now missing.

DF police salaries are paid with FCDF money. At the end of last year, President Jair Bolsonaro considered editing a Provisional Measure to give adjustments of 8% to 25% to civilian and military police officers in the Federal District, but he backed down after the Estadão / Broadcast revealed opinions in the economic area warning about the risks of illegality , as the expenses were not foreseen in the Budget.

The approval was widely supported by the parties, only the Novo was against. Parliamentarians alleged consistency with Congress’ endorsement of the non-freezing of salaries for security officials, among others, in the project to help states and municipalities, which President Jair Bolsonaro wants to veto. The rapporteur for aid to the States, deputy Pedro Paulo (DEM-RJ), however, recommended to colleagues the vote not to PLN1. “And I am the one who is attacked as a corporatist and a fiscal bomb owner,” he said.

The bill that alters the LDO has yet to be voted on by senators who will have a congressional session next.

As Estadão / Broadcast showed, this Tuesday, the 13th, Bolsonaro holds the signature of vetoes to freeze the salaries of civil servants to meet a demand from allied governors, who want to guarantee the concession of some readjustments and gratuities before the ban that will effective for the next 18 months (until the end of 2021).

For the readjustment of the DF police officers to take effect, the bill must also be approved by the senators and the federal government must send a bill or a Provisional Measure (effective immediately) to authorize the corrections and another bill from the Federal Government. National Congress to open credit in the Budget necessary for payment.

The governor of the Federal District confirmed to the report that the bill that unlocks the readjustment to the police must be voted on soon and informed that he was with the rapporteur, Senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO), to discuss the issue.

“It is the result of political and technical understandings aimed at building a solution that allows the fair and due wage recomposition of the valiant policemen of the Federal District, strictly complying with constitutional and legal rules, especially with regard to the principle of fiscal responsibility”, said Gomes in the plenary.

