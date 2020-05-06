Jenaro Villamil, president of the Public Broadcasting System, asks the population to cut news channels and not share unverified information

Jenaro Villamil, president of the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican Stateasked cut the broadcast chain of the fake news, what the government called an “infodemic”.

At the morning conference this Wednesday, Villamil Rodríguez He asserted that the great winners of the infodemic are platforms like Facebook, Google, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp.

“What we are now seeing is that there are winners in this pandemic unfortunately, and the winners are these platforms. The level of income in this first quarter of the year companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter are the result of this (of the infodemic), “he said.

“Facebook had almost five billion dollars in profits to make it closed. Let’s not talk about Google, because it had more than 6 billion dollars in profits. Who owns YouTube? Google, and generated a growth of 52 percent, more than in the first quarter of 2019, “he stressed.

“The infodemic is a transnational phenomenon where these great platforms are. Twitter has seen an increase in users from 152 million to 166 million users worldwide, and Twitter has seen an intensification of the spread of fake and even altered versions of videos that are tricked out to give the exact opposite impression of what is happening. “, argument.

He pointed out that the great battle of these platforms is to obtain the personal data of the citizens, and asked the population to cut through the news chain by not sharing unverified information.

“The power of the algorithm is the secret formula that makes certain content reach us on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube and that has to do with personal data, the big business of our time. This use of the algorithm powers the infodemic, “he said.

“What to do? cutting the chain, not sharing these messages (…) The epidemic of false news is more delicate. What a coincidence that from the third part of the epidemic, the type of information that is circulating has to do with IMSS or ISSSTE hospitals, ”he declared.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital